Dixons Carphone slumps to £440m loss in the first half of the year

Dixons Carphone, the electricals and mobile phone retailer, slumped to a statutory first-half pretax loss of £440 million (€485 million) after booking £490 million of exceptional charges, mainly related to goodwill.

The outcome for the 26 weeks ended to October 27th compared to a profit of £54 million in the same period last year.

The group, which issued a huge profit warning in May, said it made a headline pretax profit of £50 million - ahead of analysts’ average forecast of £45 million but down from £73 million last time.

It said it would take the “prudent” measure of cutting its dividend by about 40 pervcent this year so that the payout and pension fund contributions are covered by free cash flow. In line with the policy, it reduced the interim dividend to 2.25 pence from 3.5 pence a year earlier.

The company reports its financial results for Ireland combined with its UK figures. Mark Delaney, managing director of Dixons Carphone Ireland, said the retailer’s recent “Black Friday” sales events had proven successful for the company. “We are on track to further grow market share across all electronic and white good categories beyond last year’s increases,” he said.

Dixons Carphone has suffered from a deteriorating electricals market in Britain and tougher conditions in the mobile market as customers keep their handsets longer. Its shares have fallen by a quarter so far this year.

On Wednesday new chief executive Alex Baldock updated on strategy. His plan is for Dixons Carphone to focus on growth opportunities online and revitalise its mobile business.

The firm’s workforce of 30,000 will also become shareholders through share awards in an effort to align the business behind the strategy. – Reuters