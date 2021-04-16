Deloitte to create 300 new jobs and sponsor Team Ireland

Deloitte Ireland is to create 300 new jobs on the back of strong demand for its advisory services.

The company said the new roles will be across all areas of its business, although the majority are in consulting.

About 100 of the jobs are available immediately, with the remainder to be filled over the next year.

Deloitte said opportunities currently exist for professional working in digital/cloud and systems engineering, customer design, future of work, digital finance, digital supply chain, business operations, data analytics and cognitive technologies

More broadly, it will be looking for people over the next 12 months in the areas of regulatory risk, restructuring and transaction services, actuarial services and marketing. The business will also be recruiting for audit and tax specialists in the consumer and financial services industries.

“Today’s announcement reflects the confidence and the optimism we have for the long-term success of Irish businesses,” said Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland.

Deloitte employs more than 3,000 people locally and over 312,000 globally. The Irish business recorded revenues of €321 million for the year ending 2020.

In addition to the new roles, Deloitte has also signed a four-year deal with Team Ireland. It will be an official partner to the Olympic Federation of Ireland from now until the end of 2024. The agreement covers the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which take place in July.