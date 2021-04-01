FRS Recruitment buys Get the Shifts

FRS Recruitment has bought Co Clare-based temporary staff hiring business Get the Shifts, the pair confirmed on Wednesday.

Get the Shifts hires temporary workers for hospitality businesses, shops and marketing organisations. The company can provide between one and 500 staff at a time with as little as three hours’ notice.

Under the deal’s terms Get the Shifts will become a division of FRS Recruitments.

Hannah Wrixon, the Clare company’s chief executive, will be the division’s general manager, while all Get the Shifts staff will move to FRS.

Colin Donnery, general manager, FRS Recruitment, dubbed the deal “a real accomplishment” for the company.

“FRS Recruitment has been experiencing growth across all our core markets and that is a trend we expect will continue,” he said.

Ms Wrixon said joining forces with FRS was an easy decision.

“This represents real progression for all involved with Get the Shifts which will benefit all our existing and future customers.”