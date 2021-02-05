Click and collect latest tactic in Aldi’s strategy for expansion

Almost everybody agrees that 2020 was a dog of a year. More than 2,200 of our people died with Covid-19; up to 30 per cent of the workforce was unemployed at various stages; a black hole of about €20 billion opened up in the State’s finances; and it was mostly illegal to go to the pub to drown our sorrows. Talk about a total crisis.

This must present a quandary for supermarket managing directors because although it was a terrible year for most businesses, it was a record-breaking one for grocers. Supermarket sales rose about 15 per cent to near €13 billion. People queued to get into shops to empty the shelves. Grocery workers were catapulted up the rankings of public esteem and, alongside healthcare workers, were lauded for keeping the nation afloat.