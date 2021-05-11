Stocktake: Buffett is right about populist Robinhood

There really isn’t anything heroic about the zero-commission broker’s business model

Warren Buffett (90) says ‘taking advantage of the gambling instincts of society and it isn’t admirable’. File photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett (90) says ‘taking advantage of the gambling instincts of society and it isn’t admirable’. File photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

 

Warren Buffett isn’t keen on zero-commission broker Robinhood and it seems the feeling is mutual.

Robinhood, in the headlines this year following frenetic retail trading in GameStop and other meme stocks, is “taking advantage of the gambling instincts of society and it isn’t admirable”, Buffett said recently, adding it was “a very significant part of the casino aspect” of the stock market in the last year.

Predictably, the company responded by playing the populist card.

“There is an old guard that doesn’t want average Americans to have a seat at the Wall Street table so they will resort to insults,” a spokesperson said. A subsequent blog post complained that “the elites benefited from a stock market that kept many families sidelined from participating while they amassed huge wealth from decades of investing”, adding that people are “tired” of the Warren Buffetts of the world “acting like they are the only oracles of investing”.

Robinhood says its mission is “democratising finance for all”, but there is nothing heroic about its business model.

In December, Massachusetts securities regulators filed a complaint citing its “aggressive tactics to attract inexperienced investors” and its use of “gamification strategies to manipulate customers”. In the same month, Robinhood agreed to pay $65 million to settle charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it misled customers “about the true costs of choosing to trade with the firm”.

Hyperactive trading is good for Robinhood – it generated $331 million in payment for order flow during the first quarter – but decades of research confirm overtrading is very bad indeed for investors.

Inexperienced amateur traders may well see Buffett (90) as an irrelevant old man, but they would do well to heed his words rather than falling for Robinhood’s financial populism.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.