Stocktake: Big one-day gains are bearish, not bullish

Huge one-day gains are as symptomatic of financial turmoil as are huge one-day losses

Bull and bear, symbolic beasts of market trend.

Bull and bear, symbolic beasts of market trend.

 

Just as rate cuts shouldn’t be seen as a market panacea, big market gains shouldn’t be viewed as evidence that all is well once more.

The S&P 500 soared 4.6 per cent – its third-best day in the last 10 years – on Monday last week, and almost matched those gains on Wednesday.

It’s natural to cheer such advances, but remember that the S&P 500 enjoyed incredible one-day gains of 11.6 and 10.8 per cent in October 2008, five months before stocks finally bottomed.

Stocks gained at least 4 per cent in 11 sessions during the 2008-09 bear market, notes veteran strategist David Rosenberg, and there were seven such sessions during the 2001-02 bear market. Indeed, the S&P 500’s 10 biggest one-day gains in history have all occurred during bear markets; the same is true of the Nasdaq index.

Huge one-day gains are as symptomatic of financial turmoil as are huge one-day losses. Big gains and losses tend to cluster during volatile markets, so it wasn’t surprising that big gains on Monday and Wednesday were followed by big losses on Tuesday and Thursday and new lows on Monday.

Wild daily market swings are “emotionally and intellectually wearing”, complained BTIG strategist Julian Emanuel last week, but things probably won’t calm down any time soon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.