Moving to a right-sized home: What are your options?
Older people may like to move to a home adapted for their needs with support
If old age is always 15 years older than you are, then you have time to plan. Photograph: iStock
The number of people in Ireland aged 65 and over will reach one million in the next decade. Compared to first-time buyers, their housing needs rarely grab headlines.
If you want to live independently for longer, moving to dedicated housing for older people is an option. But what are your choices and how much will it cost?