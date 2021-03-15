‘I’m waiting for a cataclysmic drop in a usually strong stock’

Are you a saver or a spender?

If I had been asked this two years ago, my answer would have been a spender. Now I am absolutely a saver – with a slight touch of the spender.

Do you shop around for better value?

No, it does not cross my mind which is foolish when you think about it!

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

With the Covid-related closure of our studio, we pivoted to online training for individuals and corporate wellness programmes. I am currently investing in developing an app for our online studio. It is a big outlay, but I am certain that the demand for online is here to stay.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

A pair of True Blue washing up gloves from Stock Shop. They were €17, which sounds like an outrageous price for rubber gloves, but they are literally indestructible. I cannot bear the regular ones that split and do not protect you from hot water in the first place. I will have these until I am old and grey, so they are also a better choice for the environment – it’s a double win.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Mostly online.

Do you haggle over prices?

I will occasionally ask if something can be done on price but will not argue if it is a no. I cringe at the idea of haggling – you either have that gene or you do not.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I am buying far fewer things. When my first child was born, I was constantly buying him outfits. My second, who was born June 2020, is drawing the short straw when it comes to fashion.

Do you invest in shares?

Almost. I opened a Davy account a few months ago and the money is still sitting there. I am just waiting for a cataclysmic drop in a usually strong share and then I will pounce.

Cash or card?

Card – especially now.

What was the last thing you bought and was its good value for money?

A new pair of trainers. On a cost-per-usage basis, I will end up owing money to Nike.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I am currently saving for a house. I am sure my imminent online wellness empire will have that all sewn up in no time, though!

Have you ever lost money?

In the sense of investments, the answer is no. I did once lose a Christmas gift of a €500 note, but I would like to think that someone who really needed it found it.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I get no thrill from it at all. I have inadvertently won money purely based on picking horse’s names that I liked the sound of.

Is money important to you?

Yes, but only in the context of providing a good life and a secure future for my children.

How much money do you have on you now?

€35 and, unhelpfully, lots of sterling coins. I really need to clear out my wallet.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea