How affordable is housing for first-time buyers?
Mortgage repayments, deposits and suitability are some points to consider in the Irish property market
It’s one thing being able to buy a home, it’s another being able to afford one that suits your needs. This is an issue facing many first-time buyers at the moment. File photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg
Last month Irish Times columnist David McWilliams urged first-time buyers to stay out of the property market. His reasoning? With supply so low, there are too many buyers chasing too few properties which means poor value for first-time buyers.
We take a look at some key affordability metrics in the Irish property market to offer an additional insight into how things look for first-time buyers today.