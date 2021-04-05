Are you a saver or a spender?

Unfortunately, I’m definitely a spender. I have always been a bit of a “live in the moment” guy and had a preference to enjoy what I earned. In the past few years, as I get a little older and somewhat wiser with more responsibility than just myself, I have made more of an effort to save.

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes, I would generally look for the best offer available but because I can be a little impatient and like to have the product in my hands immediately, I have a tendency to pay a few quid extra if I can get it faster, whether that’s online or in store.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

I wouldn’t necessarily be an extravagant spender and would usually hold myself short of splashing out on high-cost products, but I would certainly be a gimmick guy and would have always wanted to have that little piece of tech that’s in style.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

A Delonghi bean-to-cup coffee machine has definitely been one of my most used and most value for money purchase.

What ways do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Oh, definitely local; my father-in-law has a local fruit and veg shop so I believe passionately about supporting the local community, be it online or in-store where possible.

Do you haggle over prices?

I am absolutely terrible at that. For whatever reason I just never got into the haggling business. I tried it a few times on holidays abroad and soon figured out I was utterly useless at it.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits, and is there something in particular that you have either stopped buying or started buying, as a result?

Our total spend on food has increased stupidly. With so much time spent at home, like most of the world we have caught the overnight chef bug and have expanded our culinary skills in our kitchen. Baking, barbecuing – you name it, we have given it a go. We have, therefore, spent a lot less on takeaways.

Do you invest in shares?

Yes, small change stuff really, but I am very keen on reading up on market trends and investment potential. I have also dabbled a little in crypto markets. I am fascinated in the technology involved in managing the blockchain and, of course, the potential in what it will create in the future.

Cash or card?

Card and Apple Pay. I rarely, if ever, carry cash.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A Ninja airfryer that was great value in money and a real gamechanger for me in home cooking. I was nearly thrown out the door for buying it, but it will be worth it.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Our mortgage deposit was our only real big targeted save outside of family holiday plans.

Have you ever lost money?

I regularly lost my wallet when I was younger, hence why I choose not to carry cash anymore.

Are you a gambler and if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I’ve never been a keen gambler so generally I stay away from it. I was once on a friend’s stag in Newcastle, and we all had a flutter on the horses when we arrived. I won a few pounds which paid for the weekend. I greatly enjoyed celebrating that win.

Is money important to you?

Yes, it is important to me in order to provide for my family and plan for the future, but I am also very grateful to be able to work and respectful of being in a position to earn during this pandemic. Ultimately, though, money doesn’t define me and how I go about my life. I have unfortunately experienced a few tragedies in life that teach you money is certainly not the be all and end all of everything. I was always told you can’t bring it with you, so I try to ensure any extra we may have gives enjoyment.

How much money do you have on you now?

A €1 coin for the shopping trolly.