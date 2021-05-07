New Dublin Airport hotel, takeaway pints, and costs and benefits of a united Ireland

British group Arora plans to spend €100 million building a 410-bedroom hotel at Dublin Airport in a project employing up to 550 people between construction and running the business. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Irish Life’s Canadian parent, Great-West Lifeco, is one of two bidders vying to take over Dublin-based Standard Life International and Ark Life, according to sources. Joe Brennan and Ciarán Hancock have the details.

Sales of takeaway pints spiked in April, according to consumer spending figures from Revolut and Bank of Ireland. Mark Paul has the details.

The cost to the Irish exchequer of a tax relief scheme for highly-paid executives of multinational companies operating here has more than trebled to €73,000 for each job, according to the Department of Finance. Ken Foxe reports.

How much would a United Ireland cost? And what impact would it have on living standards North and South of the Border? Eoin Burke-Kennedy answers these and other questions in Agenda.

Our Ireland of the Welcomes marketing slogan, honed over many years to attract tourists here, is in danger of being tarnished by a growing fear that outsiders arriving into the country are bringing the coronavirus with them, writes Mark Paul in Caveat.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald looks at whether an EU emissions scheme would trump individual state action on climate change.

In Wild Geese, Barbara McCarthy explains how the environmental and financial impact of food waste inspired recent Trinity College graduate Rian McDonnell into starting a waste analytics company in his adopted home of South Bend, Indiana.

In World of Work, Olive Keogh suggests that the future could be freelance as a result of a shift in working practices spurred by the pandemic.

