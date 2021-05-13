Joe Duffy company registers profits of €483,000

Accumulated profits at the media company operated by one of Ireland’s best-known broadcasters, Joe Duffy, last year topped €483,000.

New accounts filed by the Liveline presenter’s Claddaghgreen Ltd show that accumulated profits at the company decreased by a modest €3,441 from €486,911 to €483,470 in the 12 months to the end of June last.

The slight decrease in accumulated profits followed a €19,060 drop in accumulated profits in the 12 months to the end of April 2019.

Last year, the cash pile at Claddaghgreen decreased by €26,806 from €567,447 to €540,641.

Duffy remains one of RTÉ’s best-paid presenters. Figures released by RTÉ in January of this year show that he remained the third highest paid presenter at RTÉ after Ryan Tubridy and Ray D’Arcy with pay of €392,494 in 2019.This represented a drop on the fees of €404,988 paid out in 2018.

The most recent JNLR figures show that Duffy’s Liveline show on RTÉ Radio 1 added 41,000 listeners year-on-year, bringing its audience up to 404,000 which is the show’s biggest listenership in some time.

Mr Duffy is not a paid employee of RTÉ but is instead employed as a contractor.