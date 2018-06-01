INM fails to halt ODCE case as Central Bank considers market abuse case

A High Court judge has dismissed an application by Independent News & Media (INM) aimed at quashing the corporate watchdog’s decision to seek inspectors to investigate an alleged data breach and other issues at the media group.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan’s decision means the ODCE application will now be heard at a later date before the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly. He will decide whether or not inspectors should be appointed.

Separately, INM is also facing the spectre of a fresh State investigation into the company under market abuse rules. It emerged in court on Friday that the Central Bank wants formal access to the court papers in the ODCE case.

Central Bank investigation

The papers the Central Bank is seeking include the ODCE’s concerns that INM’s former INM Leslie Buckley may have shared “inside information” with its biggest shareholder, Denis O’Brien, whom he represented on the board.

The ODCE has outlined at least nine separate instances where it says inside information on INM may have been passed to Mr O’Brien by Mr Buckley, including receiving stock market announcements ahead of other shareholders.

The Central Bank is the ultimate regulator of listed companies and has the authority to investigate all allegations of possible market abuse. The bank was repesented in court on Friday when the ODCE’s lawyer, Neil Steen, indicated in principle that it had no objection to sharing the documents with it.

The matter is due back before Mr Justice Kelly for mention on Wednesday, before a full hearing on the ODCE application is heard at a later date.

Dismissing the judicial review application today, Mr Justice Noonan said INM’s fundamental proposition that it had a right to be consulted before legal proceedings are instituted by a public body is “novel and unprecedented” and, as a matter of law, “cannot be sustained”.

If INM has an answer to the concerns raised by the ODCE, that may mean, when the application is actually heard, inspectors will not be appointed, he said.

Public interest

The court could not take cognisance, at this stage, of any damage INM claimed to have suffered as a result of the ODCE decision to seek inspectors, he also said.

There was an important public interest in the functions performed by the ODCE, he said.

The ODCE application was initiated following its year long investigation into matters at INM.

ODCE Ian Drennan said he considered it was necessary for the court to appoint inspectors to investigate various matters about which he had concerns.

Those issues arose from protected disclosures by former INM CEO Robert Pitt and INM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Preston on dates in 2016 and 2017.

The issues included an alleged data breach at INM over some months from October 2014; a proposed purchase by INM of Newstalk Radio from Communicorp, a company of INM’s major shareholder, Denis O’Brien; and a proposed fee payment by INM to Island Capital, a company also linked to Mr O’Brien. Neither the purchase nor payment proceeded.

Emails

Mr Drennan said the range of “potentially unlawful conduct” that may have taken place within INM is “extensive” and an investigation by inspectors is necessary for reasons including to establish whether journalists emails or other data was accessed over a period from October 2014, by whom, for what purpose and whether Mr O’Brien benefitted from that.

In response to the bringing of the ODCE application last March, INM sought judicial review which, had it succeeded, would have prevented the application being heard. The judicial review was heard over two days last month and Mr Justice Noonan reserved judgment on May 10th.

INM, which could potentially appeal the judgment, said it “will consider the terms of today’s decision and the further action that the Company might take in the interests of the company and its stakeholders”.