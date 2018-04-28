DCU leading €3.9m data journalism project

Dublin City University’s Institute for Future Media and Journalism (FuJo) is leading a €3.9 million project to explore new ways of supporting journalism through digital and data technologies.

The “journalism and leadership transformation” project will hire 15 PhD researchers to investigate technical, business and ethical aspects of modern journalism. The researchers will be based both in academic and industry environments across Europe including The Irish Times, BBC and the European Journalism Centre.

“At a critical time for journalism, DCU FuJo pulled together a multinational team to explore new ways of supporting journalism and its civic functions. We’re delighted to bring this major project to DCU and look forward to working with the best academic and industry partners across Europe,” said FuJo director and project co-ordinator Dr Jane Suiter.

Multiple disciplines

Funded by a European Union initiative aimed at securing Europe’s global competitiveness, the project will draw on expertise from multiple disciplines including journalism, data science, computer engineering and social science.

Some of the data based projects will examine algorithms in news and audience analytics while other aspects will explore the political and ethical implications of modern journalism including the ethics behind usage of user-generated content.

Beginning in May, the project will run for four years.