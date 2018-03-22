CCPC launches second phase investigation of ‘Irish Times’ acquisition of Landmark Media assets

A phase two investigation into the proposed acquisition of the publishing and media interests of Landmark Media Group by The Irish Times DAC has been launched by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

In December last year, The Irish Times DAC agreed a deal to acquire certain assets of Landmark for an undisclosed sum.

Landmark’s interests include the Irish Examiner national newspaper and the daily Evening Echo. There are also six regional titles – the Waterford News & Star, the Western People, the Carlow Nationalist, the Kildare Nationalist, the Laois Nationalist and the Roscommon Herald.

Its radio assets comprise a 75 per cent stake in both WLR in Waterford and regional station Beat, and a 17.6 per cent holding in Cork local station Red FM.

Landmark’s website interests comprise Breakingnews.ie, Irishexaminer. com, Recruitireland. com, and 75 per cent of Benchwarmers.ie.

Following a preliminary investigation into the transaction, the CCPC has found that further analysis is required to establish if the deal could lead to a “substantial lessening of competition in any market for goods or services in the State”.

In a statement Thursday, the CCPC said it must make a final decision on the proposed transaction before August 1st this year. That deadline can change if the CCPC requires more information.

“The decision to enter into a phase two investigation is disappointing,” a statement from The Irish Times said.

“The Irish Times looks forward to continuing the process of engagement with the CCPC with a view to getting clearance for the proposed acquisition as quickly as possible,” it added.

In response to questions, the CCPC said that notification like this has a “suspensory effect, meaning that the business involved are unable to implement the proposed transaction until they have received clearance from the CCPC.”

“In the case of a media merger, the businesses involved are also required to obtain a separate clearance decision from the Minister of Communications, Climate Action and Environment before they can implement the proposed transaction.”

The organisation explained that a phase two investigation is launched on the basis that it isn’t in a position to make a decision on whether a deal will result in the substantial lessening of competition in an industry.

Different to phase one, however, is the work undertaken and the CCPC said during this phase on-going engagement with the business involved, in-depth economic analyses of the affected market, and consultations with interested parties are all likely to take place.

The Irish Times DAC publishes this newspaper and has a daily online news website. It also owns property website Myhome.ie and has a number of publishing contracts with third parties.