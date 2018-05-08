AIG renews sponsorship with Dublin GAA in €4m deal

American insurer AIG has extended its sponsorship of Dublin GAA for another five years in a deal believed to be worth around €4 million.

This will extend AIG’s sponsorship of Dublin GAA out to 2023, having signed the original deal in 2013.

The partnership will cover the Dublin football and hurling teams, camogie, and the ladies football team, across all age groups. AIG was the first sponsor to bring these codes under the umbrella of one sponsor in Dublin.

The financial details of the sponsorship have not been revealed but The Irish Times understands that it matches the current €800,000-a-year deal.

It will also see the insurer sponsor the new AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park, which is due to be fully developed this month and will be open for use to both club and county players across Dublin.

Success

AIG’s sponsorship has coincided with a period of sustained success for Dublin GAA across most grades of activity. The Dublin senior footballers have won the Sam Maguire for the past three seasons, while the Ladies team beat Mayo last year to secure the All Ireland senior title.

Pictured at the renewal of AIG’s sponsorship of Dublin GAA were Dublin camogie chairwoman Jenny Byrne, left, Dublin GAA chief executive John Costello, AIG general manager Declan O’Rourke, Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Association secretary Mary O’Connor, and Dublin county board vice-chairman Mick Seavers.

The announcement was made at Beann Éadair GAA Club in Howth today where juvenile members of the local club joined representatives from Dublin’s four inter-county senior teams.

The sponsorship will also games development officers in the county who serve local communities, clubs and schools, and funding will be available for club initiatives, including safety equipment for juveniles and education programmes.

Dublin county board chairman Seán Shanley said the sponsorship was a “massive vote of confidence” from AIG in Dublin GAA at all levels.

“This long-term commitment will allow us plan for the development of our games in the county on a sound financial footing,” he said. “With the backing of AIG, we can look forward to building on the work already being done and continue to invest in allowing as many girls and boys as possible to take part with the guidance of the best coaching.”

AIG’s general manager Declan O’Rourke said the sponsorship has been a “major driver” for building its brand and business.

“It is fantastic for AIG to continue to be part of the Dublin GAA success story for a further five years. We look forward to seeing the GAA continue to go from strength to strength across all four codes, in the city and county, in nurseries, clubs, schools and in Croke Park.”