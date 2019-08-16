London Stock Exchange opens after trading issue delay

The London Stock Exchange has opened following a delay of one hour and 40 minutes while a “trading services issue” was rectified.

The issue delayed the opening for some of the biggest stocks on the exchange, the second such outage in little more than a year for one of Europe’s biggest markets.

The exchange was due to open at 8am but did not do so until 9.40am due to the issue.

The opening was delayed for shares in the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, while other parts of the market operated as normal, the exchange provider said in a statement on its website.

Companies in those benchmarks include HSBC Holdings, BP, AstraZeneca and Tate and Lyle.

The outage came amid rocky markets, with the UK’s looming departure from the European Union, the US-China trade dispute and concern about a recession causing price swings.

“The market is at the moment in a very delicate stage,’’ said Klaudius Sobczyk, a fund manager at PEH Wertpapier AG in Frankfurt.

“Should the market fall or rally strongly and the stock exchange is still shut, this would be a terrible development for active traders/investors.”

The exchange suffered a one-hour trading delay in June 2018 caused by a software issue, the first major outage of its kind in seven years. – Bloomberg