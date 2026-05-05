Oil prices slide 3% as fragile US-Iran ceasefire holds

Oil prices fell about 3 per cent on Tuesday with at least one vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States said the ceasefire with Iran remained in place ​despite exchanges of fire between the US and Iran following a US effort to reopen the strait for oil tankers and other ships.

Brent futures fell $3.43, or 3 per cent, to $111.01 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $4.55, or 4.3 per cent, to $101.87. Earlier in the session, Brent was down over $4 and WTI was down over $6.

Both crude benchmarks, however, pared ​earlier losses after the United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry said its air defences were dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran on Tuesday, a second day of attacks after a four-week ⁠period of relative calm since the United States announced a ceasefire.

“The complex is pulling back today on what appears to be a deserved ‌technical ‌correction ​following another price leg up during the past week that has seen July Brent futures advance to new four-year high territory during the past couple of sessions,” analysts at energy advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Washington said ⁠on Tuesday that Iran had not breached a fragile ceasefire, ​following an exchange of fire between the two sides the previous day as ​US forces attempted to force open the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait connects the Gulf to wider markets and typically carries oil and liquefied natural gas supply ‌equal to about 20 per cent of global demand every day.

On Monday, ​the US military said it destroyed six Iranian small boats, as well as cruise missiles and drones, after US president Donald Trump sent the navy ⁠to escort stranded tankers through the strait in a campaign ⁠he called “Project Freedom”.

US defence secretary Pete ​Hegseth said the US had successfully secured a path through the critical waterway and that hundreds of commercial ships were lining up to pass through. Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged vehicle carrier, exited the Gulf via the strait accompanied by the US military.

“It shows that limited safe passage is possible under current conditions and helps chip away at some of the worst-case supply disruption fears,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, in an email.

“However, it’s still very much a one-off event rather than a full reopening,” he added.

South Korea, meanwhile, is reviewing whether to join Trump’s plan to help ships transit through the Strait of Hormuz, an official said on Tuesday, following an explosion ‌and fire on a Korean-operated ship in ⁠the waterway. – Reuters

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