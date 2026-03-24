Global markets mixed as worries persist Israeli-US war on Iran will go on

Traders are hyper sensitive to any news flow on the way in Iran.

Major global stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday as oil prices extended recent sharp gains and worries persisted over how long the Israeli-US war on Iran will go on.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin finished the day just barely in the green, up 0.06 per cent with food group Glanbia the standout performer.

The Kilkenny-headquartered food company led by chief executive Hugh McGuire saw its share price surge 4.6 per cent to €17.38.

Elsewhere, Ires Reit, which is the biggest private landlord in the State, climbed 2.15 per cent, but it was not such a rosy picture for the home builders as shares in Cairn Homes dropped 1.4 per cent and Glenveagh Properties sank 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed day’s trading for the banks as AIB edged 0.3 per cent higher, while Bank of Ireland slipped 0.2 per cent. PTSB, by far the smallest of the banks, traded flat.

London

The FTSE 100 closed 0.7 per cent higher, lifted by gains in oil majors BP and Shell, as investors await clarity over developments in the Middle East.

The FTSE 250 ended down 0.5 per cent, while the AIM All-Share was up 0.67 of a point.

On the FTSE 250, Bellway slumped 18 per cent after mixed first-half results and as investors worry about the impact of the Iran war.

Meanwhile, Trustpilot fell 17 per cent as Deutsche Bank confirmed that Advent Global Opportunities Master Ltd Partnership sold 21.6 million Trustpilot shares, a 5.6 per cent stake, at 214 pence per share, worth £46 million (€53.1 million). Advent Global is an entity closely associated with Mohammed Anjarwala, a non-executive director at Trustpilot.

Europe

On the Continent, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.54 per cent, while the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 0.2 per cent, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended down 0.1 per cent.

Earlier, euro zone private sector growth nearly stalled this month as inflation expectations surged and delivery times soared, adding to mounting evidence the bloc is already suffering a tangible drag from the US and Israeli war on Iran, data ⁠released on Tuesday showed.

The risk of persistent inflation arising from the escalating war with Iran was strong enough to convince Fed governor Christopher Waller to switch his support to keeping interest rates on hold from cutting them, he said last week, as market expectations for the US central bank’s next move shifted toward a hike in borrowing costs.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 3.4 basis points to 4.37 per cent, from 4.34 per cent.

New York

Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed in choppy trading as investors assessed the prospect of easing Middle East tensions, a day after US president Donald Trump postponed strikes on Iranian power plants that sparked a relief rally.

Though the indexes opened lower, they pared much of their declines as investors were hopeful of a de-escalation in the Middle East, even as Tehran denied negotiations with the US, disputing Trump’s comment on “productive talks”.

On the S&P 500, gains in energy and financial stocks helped offset declines in technology and communication services sectors, leaving the index subdued.

A rise in Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar lifted the Dow, while tech stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

Among individual movers, shares of Jefferies gained 3.7 per cent after the Financial Times reported that Japan’s ⁠Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is working on plans for a possible takeover of the investment bank.

Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder fell over 9 per cent to an over nine-month low, facing investor backlash as it was in talks for a potential merger with Spanish beauty group Puig Brands.

Barclays lifted its 2026 year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 7,650 from 7,400, citing stronger earnings expectations that outweigh macro risks like Middle East tensions, AI-driven disruption and stress in private credit. (Additional reporting: Agencies)