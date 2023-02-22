Aryzta to repay remaining €200m of expensive debt

Cuisine de France's owner Aryzta has decided to pay back the remaining €200 million of its most expensive hybrid debt-equity instruments. Picture Nick Bradshaw

Aryzta, the Zurich-listed baked goods business behind the Cuisine de France brand in Ireland, said on Wednesday it plans to repay the remaining €200 million of its most expensive hybrid debt-equity instruments as it continues to restructure its balance sheet following a tumultuous few years.

The company, which saw its centre of gravity move from Dublin to Zurich in 2020 following a boardroom coup, said last June that it planned to repurchase or repay all of its then €250 million of hybrid euro bonds on a phased basis between 2023 and 2025.

It moved within weeks of to repurchase an initial €50 million of the notes at a 4 per cent discount to their par value. The group has now elected to redeem the remaining so-called perpetual bonds, which carry an interest rate of 6.8 per cent and have no maturity date, at the end of March, well ahead of the original plan.

The company will still have a further 590 million Swiss francs (€598 million) of hybrid notes, carrying rates of between 3.5 and 5.3 per cent after the euro-denominated instruments are redeemed.

Aryzta chairman and chief executive Urs Jordi, installed in September 2020 as part of a boardroom overhaul orchestrated by a group of activist investors, oversaw a decision a year later to pay back €172 million of deferred and rolled-up interest on the euro and Swiss-franc hybrid notes.

Aryzta, which was formed in 2008 through the merger of Dublin-based IAWS with Switzerland’s Hiestand International, has sold its its North America and Brazil operations in recent years to reduce debt.