Jaguar seeking student engineers to design software

Students will have the opportunity to design software for future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles this summer after the company said it would fast-track placement applications.

The programme is open to computer science, electronics or software engineering students at undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Successful applicants will work on the company’s ACES strategy – Autonomous, Connected, Electrified and Shared – in the Republic, the UK, and China. Postgraduate opportunities are also available in the United States.

“As the automotive industry accelerates towards autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, there’s a greater need to find future engineers who will help design and develop the future of electrical systems,” said Jaguar.

“Jaguar Land Rover has recruited more than 2,400 young people on its graduate and apprentice programme in the last five years and will continue to hire people with engineering and technical skills to transform to clean, safe and smart technologies.”

Successful entrants will design software for future Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.

The advanced software systems include everything from electrical architecture, cyber security and functional safety, to achieve class-leading infotainment, cloud connected features and the integration of consumer electronics technologies.