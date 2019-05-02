Bombardier sell-off of Belfast plants puts 4,000 jobs at risk

Bombardier, the global aerospace group which employs 4,000 people in the North, is to sell off its entire operations in Northern Ireland.

The Canadian group announced on Thursday that it plans to sell its factories in Northern Ireland and Morocco as part of a strategy to consolidate “all aerospace assets into a single, streamlined and fully integrated business”. It acquired the business, formerly Shorts Aerospace, back in 1989.

Bombardier said it plans to focus all of its aerospace business in Montréal, Mexico and a recently acquired operation in Texas.

The decision will be seen by unions and political leaders in the North as a massive blow for the economy and will cast serious doubts over the future security of the 4,000 jobs at Bombardier and thousands more in their extensive supply chain in the North.

In a statement released by Bombardier Belfast, the organisation said that both the Belfast and Morocco factories had seen “a significant increase in work from other global customers in recent years”, and that its Canadian parent was “committed to finding the right buyer – one that will operate responsibly and help us achieve our full growth potential”.

“We understand that this announcement may cause concern among our employees, but we will be working closely with them and our unions as matters progress, and through any future transition period to a new owner,” Bombardier’s Belfast management said.

The Belfast leadership team said that, while there would be “no new workforce announcements as a result of this decision”, it did not appear to rule out future job losses.

“Our management team will continue to drive ongoing transformation initiatives to improve productivity and increase our competitiveness, to give more weight to our unique value proposition to potential buyers.”

“It is the right next step in our transformation,” the group’s chief executive, Alain Bellemare, said. “The consolidation will simplify and better focus our organisation on our leading brands – Global, Challenger, Learjet and the CRJ.

“With our clear vision for the future of Bombardier Aviation, we will focus our aerostructures activities around our core capabilities in Montréal, Mexico and our newly acquired Global 7500 wing operations in Texas,” he said, adding that these plants gave the company “all the skills, technologies and capabilities to design, produce and service the current and next generation of aircraft”.

“As the company moves to optimise its global manufacturing footprint, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses,” Mr Bellemare said. “These are great businesses with tremendous capabilities.”

Bombardier’s employment numbers in Northern Ireland have halved since 2014, according to trade union Unite.

Earlier this week, Bombardier suspended compulsory redundancies at its Northern Ireland plants and reinstated 32 workers who had already lost their jobs as part of the Canadian group’s ongoing global restructuring programme.

Unite and the GMB union had been scheduled to ballot workers on Monday about potential strike action over the group’s redundancy proposals.

At the time, a company spokeswoman said: “We are happy to have come to a resolution with our union, and we are pleased to confirm that we will continue to engage in dialogue with them on our competitiveness.”

Bombardier also released its first quarter results on Thursday which showed adjusted Ebitda and adjusted Ebit were $266 million and $171 million, while revenues fell year on year to $3.5 billion.