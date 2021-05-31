Ireland lags on medicines, Leitrim gin maker’s revenues, and Trim housing row

Ireland continues to trail most of western Europe in sanctioning use of new medicines for patients, according to an industry survey. Dominic Coyle has the details.

The maker of the popular Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has reported record revenues of close to €10 million for 2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis, and is planning to reopen its visitor centre in Co Leitrim, writes Charlie Taylor.

Plans for the development of 320 new homes in Trim, Co Meath, have been put on hold after the High Court referred a legal challenge against the project by an environmental group to an EU court. Seán McCárthaigh reports.

Dublin-based social entrepreneurship platform ChangeX has partnered with the Lego Foundation to help grow projects aimed at encouraging children to play and learn various skills, writes Ciara O’Brien.

A company director has failed in a legal challenge to prevent Revenue conducting an inquiry into payments totalling almost €373,000 into an Isle of Man bank account almost 25 years ago. Seán McCárthaigh reports.

Bank of Ireland has increased its growth forecastfor the Irish economy this year to 5.8 per cent, on the back of rising consumer confidence as more lockdown restrictions are lifted. Charlie Taylor examines the numbers.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark notes that one of the more curious Covid developments is a spate of labour shortages in some sectors in rich countries even though millions are still out of work. She wonders where the workers have gone and if they will ever come back.

In our opinion piece this week, Tomás Sercovich, chief executive of Business in the Community Ireland, says Irish businesses can reap large financial rewards and become global leaders by reducing their carbon emissions.

Why have global property funds targeted the Irish market in recent years? Eoin Burke-Kennedy explains.

