Innovation Awards finalist: Viska Systems - a camera you can count on

Innovation of the year award finalist: Enrika Moore, chief operations officer and co-founder, and Dr David Moore, chief executive and co-founder, of Viska Systems.

A new camera that uses AI and computer vision stands to help manufacturers to count and inspect small components rapidly and accurately.

Viskam has the medical devices manufacturing sector in its sights, explains Dr David Moore, chief executive and co-founder of Viska Systems.

“Medical devices are becoming more intricate due to advancements in technology, and traditional manual counting methods used to manage these tiny parts are inefficient and prone to human error,” he says. “These inaccuracies can compromise product quality, regulatory compliance, and lead to significant costs for manufacturers, so there is a clear need for more reliable and efficient solutions.”

Viskam uses high-performance GPU technology and an AI-powered vision system to carry out real-time analysis of videos and images, and it can support both closed and open-source models, he adds.

READ MORE

“The technology processes information directly on the camera itself, meaning it can make quick decisions without needing to send data elsewhere. This speeds up the process and improves security, since sensitive information stays on the device.”

Moore sees the technology applying across several other sectors too where small components are counted and inspected, including electronics, automotive and aerospace.

“By significantly reducing error rates and yield losses, the technology ensures higher-quality products and lowers costs for manufacturers, while helping to reduce waste and optimise production processes,” he says.