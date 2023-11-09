Innovation awards finalist: Precision Sports’ new app delivers real-time feedback when exercising

Machine learning, AI and LiDAR are three of the technologies being used by the founder of Precision Sports Technology, software engineer Emma Meehan, to create KineticIQ, a software platform that helps improve athletic performance, boost motivation during rehabilitation and reduce the risk of injury by analysing exercise technique.

The app runs on iPhone and iPad and uses a series of cameras and body markers to collect objective data on movement and provide real-time feedback to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, coaches, physiotherapists and those recovering from injury about how well their prescribed exercises are being done. A traffic lights system alerts the user if they are not in the correct position while exercising.

Emma Meehan of Precision Sports Technology at The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2023 final judging day. Photograph: Conor McCabe

As a competitive weightlifter and personal trainer Meehan is familiar with the disruption caused by injury and came up with the idea for her business when she noticed deficiencies in her own squat technique. “It got me asking why was there no technology that could help fix the problem without the need for a personal trainer to supervise every training session?” says Meehan who adds that her company’s technology has been shown to be 95 per cent as accurate as the results from traditional motion labs which cost thousands to set up and are cumbersome to use.

The company’s app is individualised and takes account of gender, weight and height as well as training and injury history. It can detect changes such as improvements in movement range or a deterioration in performance which can help physios and fitness coaches decide on appropriate interventions.

Precision Sports Technology is an Irish Times Innovation awards finalist in the First Time Founder category.