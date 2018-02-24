Putting together the pharma jigsaw

Conference told Ireland well placed to combine IT data specialists and drug development
Health systems are under increasing pressure dealing with the high cost of the new generation of drugs

Health systems are under increasing pressure dealing with the high cost of the new generation of drugs

 

Ireland is ideally placed to help the global drug industry manage the increasingly fraught battle between scientific advance and rising costs, a conference in Dublin heard this week.

Pharma consultant Graham Symcox told Biopharma Ambition in Dublin Castle that 73 per cent of biologics approved in 2017 had availed of a expedited pathway designed to accelerate the speed to market for breakthrough modern therapies.

However, securing sufficient manufacturing capacity and the temptation for scientists to look for additional uses for such drugs is slowing down the pace at which they reach peak sales.

The challenge comes as health systems are under increasing pressure dealing with the high cost of this new generation of drugs, Dominic Carolan, the chief executive of NIBRT – Ireland’s highly regarded National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training – said.

The answer? According to Symcox, it’s digitisation. And that’s where Ireland comes into its own, he says, arguing that we have all the necessary pieces of the jigsaw.

Alongside most of the world’s leading drug firms we have a similar concentration of global medtech businesses developing new delivery systems, manufacturing infrastructure companies and what he called the “secret sauce” – a matching concentration of world leading IT companies that can help digitise research, administration and manufacturing to take costs out of the system.

“If we can find a way of bringing these IT data scientist specialists [into the drug development and manufacturing space] we have a path to the future,” he said.

And he had words of praise too for NIBRT which, he said, “really is a jewel – the place you go globally for top training capability”.

Having just signed a $10 million deal to replicate NIBRT’s success stateside at Jefferson University in Philadelphia earlier this week, the UCD-based training centre will hardly care if its status as one of the conference organisers had anything to do with that glowing testimony.

The only surprise, really, was that there wasn’t a Minister in sight to take the credit.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.