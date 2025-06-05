Five homes on view this week in Wicklow and Dublin from €345,000 to €1.295m

3 Grahams Court, Ballynerrin, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow
€345,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Set in a housing estate about 2km southwest of Wicklow Town, this C2 Ber-rated three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-d of 97sq m (1,044sq ft) has everything a family could need, from a west-facing deck to the rear and off-street parking, to a large communal green where the neighbourhood kids can play. The local train station is about 3km away.
On View: By appointment at Sherryfitz.ie
15 Ben Edair Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
€430,000, The Property Shop
A smartly laid-out artisan cottage that optimises its 47sq m (505sq ft) of floor space. The D1 Ber-rated home has high ceilings throughout, gas-fired central heating, double-glazed windows and original features such as the fireplace in the livingroom. The property is presented in walk-in condition.
On View: by appointment at Propertyshopmanorst.ie
Suaimhneas, Brackenstown Road, Swords, Co Dublin
€650,000, Brant Higgins
Situated on a plot of about 0.3 acres, this detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow extends to 131sq m (1,410sq ft) and has a C3 Ber rating. It also has a converted attic broken into two spaces and panelled in tongue and groove. There is a further 20sq m (216sq ft) of space in its detached garage and a garden laid out in lawn. The 220-acre Ward River Valley linear park is a short stroll away.
On View: by appointment at Branthiggins.ie
10 Carysfort Downs, Blackrock, Co Dublin
€995,000, DNG
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached residence is situated in a mature residential enclave and offers scope to extend, subject to planning permission. The E2 Ber-rated home measures 133sq m (1,431sq ft), and is set well back from the road with a secluded, south-facing back garden.
On View: By appointment with DNG
69 Beechwood Avenue Lower, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
€1.295m, Lynam
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, late Victorian terraced house is a sizeable 164sq m (1,765sq ft) and has a west-facing aspect to the rear. Built in 1898 by the rather grandly titled Messrs Humphrys Ltd of London and Dublin, the E2 Ber-rated property comes with off-street parking to the rear. The house’s kitchen opens out to a small yard.
On View: By appointment at Lynam.ie