Mainstay Medical raises €30m from new share placing

Irish medical device firm Mainstay Medical International said it had raised €30.1 million through new share placing as it pushes to commercialise its back pain treatment.

The firm said the funding would help it complete clinical studies in the US to support its application for pre-market approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, advance the commercialisation of its product in Germany and other markets, and begin to prepare for launch in the US.

The firm posted revenue of $300,000 in the year, with $27.9 million in expenses related to ongoing activities, up from $16.8 million a year earlier.

Cash on hand was $10 million at the end of the year, with operating net cashflows for the year of almost $25 million, pushed up by the cost of research and development, commercialisation costs and undertaking clinical trials.

The firm issued 2,151,332 new ordinary shares as part of the new placing.

The company said five centres in Germany and Ireland have implanted patients with ReActiv8, and several additional sites have been trained.

Mainstay chief executive Jason Hannon said the company has clear goals in the short term. “A key focus in 2018 will be building market awareness in Germany and developing reference sites who care for chronic back pain patients and believe in ReActiv8,” he said. “Over the next year we are targeting to have 10 or more physician partners who have performed multiple implants, with whom we will work to expand market awareness and adoption, refine patient selection strategies and follow ongoing patient progress. This financing provides the capital to drive forward on all these goals.”