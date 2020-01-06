Healthcare 21 Group completes purchase of Xograph Healthcare

Irish medical equipment supplier Healthcare 21 Group has completed the acquisition of Gloucestershire-based Xograph Healthcare.

Xograph, founded in 1967, is the largest independent medical imaging equipment supplier throughout Britain and Ireland, serving the HSE, the NHS, private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres.

It provides medical imaging technology, supported by a nationwide team of highly trained field-based engineers and clinical applications specialists.

The newly combined business will employ up to 500 staff in Britain, Ireland, Germany and Austria, with a turnover in excess of €160 million, representing more than a hundred original equipment manufacturers across its four European markets.

This latest acquisition is the latest step in the expansion of the Healthcare 21 Group that, in less than three years, has seen the company nearly triple in size.

It said it is focussed on increasing its portfolio scope within its existing partners in addition to continuing to look for new partners and acquisition opportunities as it targets further British, Irish and European expansion.