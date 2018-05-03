Finesse Medical expands to create 200 jobs in Longford

Longford-based manufacturing company Finesse Medical, which was acquired by New York-listed Avery Dennison in a multimillion-euro deal last May, is to create 200 jobs locally over the next four years.

The news was announced as its parent said it planned to expand its medical product manufacturing operations at the Longford facility.

Avery Dennison said on Thursday that construction on a 6,000sq m facility expansion that will include a new clean room, integrated converting and manufacturing capabilities, will begin in September.

Set up in 2004, Finesse makes products for wound care and skin treatment, including skin barrier films and protection creams, and silicone and polyurethane foam wound dressings. It manufactures on behalf of a number of customers and posted revenues of about €15 million over the past year.

“Avery Dennison Industrial and Healthcare Materials is deeply committed to its medical businesses, to the continued development of its outstanding medical manufacturing capabilities, and to the vibrant professional community here at Longford that has generated this remarkable success story,” said vice-president Michael Johansen.

“We believe that focusing our medical converting manufacturing operations in Longford and investing to build capabilities will open up an exciting array of opportunities, for our company, our customers and our employees,” he added.

Based in California, Avery Dennison reported sales of $6.6 billion (€5.5 billion) last year. It has operations in more than 50 countries, employs 30,000 staff, and serves customers in the consumer packaging, logistics, apparel, industrial and healthcare industries.