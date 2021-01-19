Belgians eye more Irish care homes after €93m Heraty deal

Belgian property company Cofinimmo plans to invest further in Irish nursing and care homes, after agreeing to take over seven healthcare sites controlled by businesswoman Anne Heraty and her husband Paul Carroll in a €93 million deal.

Ms Heraty and Mr Carroll are understood to own 70 per cent of the company behind the properties, Trinity Care, through a holding company called Costern, meaning the stand to benefit to the tune of €65 million from the property transaction.

Separately, Spanish care home operator DomusVi has acquired the underlying Trinity Care group for an undisclosed sum, according to CBRE Ireland, which advised the Irish company. This will add to the Irish business duo’s bank balance. DomusVi will rent the properties from Cofinimmo for a 15-year term.

Deal

The deals come as Ms Heraty and Mr Carroll prepare to receive almost €110 million in the coming months from the €318 million sale of CPL Resources, the recruitment company that Ms Heraty co-founded in 1989, to Japanese group Outsourcing. They own 34.9 per cent of CPL. The deal was announced in November but has yet to be completed.

Ms Heraty did not return a call seeking comment on the nursing home accord.

“We are looking at further deals in Ireland and would love to invest more into the country, be it through acquisition of existing healthcare real estate or by the development of new assets,” a spokesman for Brussels-listed Cofinimmo told The Irish Times on Tuesday, adding that the company enters new countries with the aim of developing a “meaningful” presence.

“There is no pre-defined target to reach in our objectives. Cofinimmo will progressively build its presence in Ireland. However, part of our strategy is to diversify whether it is in terms of geography or in terms of healthcare specialties.

Facilities

Cofinimmo announced its first Irish deal on Monday evening. It said that the Republic, with about 30,000 nursing home beds, is “is less equipped than most other European countries” to deal with an ageing population.

The seven Trinity Care facilities across counties Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Cavan have a combined 491 beds.

Ms Heraty and Mr Carroll took a majority stake in Trinity Care in 2012 as they backed company chief executive Keith Robinson’s purchase of an original four nursing homes out of receivership. Mr Robinson is understood to continue to hold a 30 per cent stake in the company.