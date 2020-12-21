Primary Health Properties to invest €12.6m in new Wexford facility

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is to invest €12.6 million in a new primary care facility in Co Wexford.

The London-listed healthcare property investor said on Monday that it had contracted a developer to fund the development and acquisition of a purpose-built primary care centre in Enniscorthy.

PHP has also contracted to provide development funding for the construction of the Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre in for a total cost of €12.6 million.

Agreements for lease have been entered into for an initial term of 25 years with the Health Service Executive and a local GP practice and further leases are anticipated to be agreed with Tusla, the child and family agency, and a pharmacy.

Those agreements are expected to be in place prior to practical completion of the building which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022. The deal will bring PHP’s portfolio in Ireland to 18.

Harry Hyman, managing director of PHP, said the deal would “support our strategy of investing in the health of our communities by providing modern facilities to deliver a wide-range of primary care services”.

“We have a strong pipeline of opportunities in the UK and Ireland and are well positioned to continue to grow our portfolio and to support the healthcare systems in these markets through the provision of modern, primary care infrastructure,” he added.