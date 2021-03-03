NTMA to seek answers from Davy after ‘very serious’ reprimand

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said that it is closely monitoring the fallout from the from a Central Bank investigation into Davy which resulted in a record €4.1 million fine for Ireland’s largest stockbroking firm.

Separately, sources said that Davy is preparing to issue a public statement on the Central Bank reprimand after the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe piled pressure on the firm to address what the regulator described as the brokerage’s “reckless” actions.

The NTMA recognises Davy as the only Irish-owned primary dealer in Irish Government bonds and regularly uses the State’s largest securities firm as part of a consortium of investment houses to market large bond sales. There are 15 primary dealers in total.

“The NTMA notes the very serious findings by the Central Bank in this matter,” said a spokesman for the State’s funding and debt management agency. “The NTMA is monitoring the situation closely and awaits the company’s response to the Central Bank findings.”

Mr Donohoe doubled down on Wednesday morning on his call the previous day that Davy make a public statement on the investigation, saying the Central Bank fine and announcement earlier that day “does reflect the gravity of the situation” and that Davy “needed to reflect on the statements from the Central Bank”.

The Central Bank fined Davy €4.1 million in relation to a bond deal where a group of 16 staff sought to make a profit without telling the client or the firm’s compliance team that they were on the other side of the trade.

Breached rules

The Central Bank investigation found the firm breached rules by failing to take all reasonable steps to identify whether a conflict of interest arose in relation to the trade.

It also concluded that the firm’s controls weren’t up to scratch, as the group of 16 easily sidestepped rules relating to personal account dealing and kept Davy’s compliance function in the dark.

Davy has refused to confirm the names of individuals involved. The Irish Times has established that list includes Davy chief executive Brian McKiernan, deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin, head of bonds Barry Nangle, former CEO Tony Garry, and one-time head of institutional equities David Smith.

Mr McLoughlin, Mr Garry and Mr Smith declined to comment. Mr McKiernan and Mr Nangle have not respond to efforts to secure comment.

“That is a matter for the regulator. I am aware that some names have been referenced in the public arena today. It is not appropriate that I speculate in relation to that,” he said.

Mr McKiernan issued an email internally on Tuesday after the fine was announced, saying: “While there are no findings of actual conflict of interest or customer loss, there were significant shortcomings in how the transaction was conducted, particularly in the context of the policies and controls relating to the management of potential conflicts of interest.”

However, the firm was forced to reissue the statement after it was contacted by the Central Bank, according to sources, with the updated version removing the reference to “no findings of actual conflict of interest or customer loss”.