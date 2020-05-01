FBD to issue €35 rebate to motor customers

Insurer FBD will issue a €35 rebate to its motor customers in the form of a One4all gift card in a move that will cost the company €7 million.

The company, among the last to publicly lay out its plans, said savings that flow from fewer claims as a result of travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic will be returned to its customers.

Any customer with a car or commercial van policy as of March 31st can avail of the rebate.

FBD’s move follows that of Allianz which on Wednesday said it would refund €9 million to its customers with individual policyholders on track to receive a €30 rebate.

Axa on Monday said it would set aside up to €20 million to refund customers, equivalent to about €33 for each motor policy.

Rebates

Liberty Insurance is setting aside €5 million for rebates, which averages out at about €25 per customer.

Zurich, one of a group of insurers which last week said they’d refund money to customers, has yet to lay out its plans.

FBD said its customers will receive their gift card in the post over the coming weeks “and there is no need for further action on their part”. It added that One4All gift cards were the fastest and most efficient way to provide rebates for such a large volume of customers.

While a cohort of insurers will offer refunds, some are not. Both Aviva and AIG have said that the decline in claims will be reflected in their pricing of new policies but that refunds would not be offered to customers.