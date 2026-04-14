Austrian banking group Bawag wins race to buy PTSB for almost €1.62bn

Eamonn Crowley, chief executive as PTSB, put the bank on the market in late October. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Austrian banking group Bawag has struck a deal to buy PTSB for almost €1.62 billion, winning out against two private equity bids for the 57.5 per cent State-owned lender as the sale process came to a head.

PTSB said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it has reached an agreement with Bawag to sell for €2.97 per share in cash.

“This acquisition has the potential to deliver significant benefits for customers, combining Bawag’s scale and expertise with PTSB’s deep roots in Irish communities to deliver an even stronger customer experience through greater choice, improved service and continued innovation,” said PTSB chair Julie O’Neill.

“The acquisition will also facilitate the exit of the State’s remaining shareholding in PTSB and the return of capital to the State and taxpayers. The PTSB Board recognises the State’s long-standing support and stewardship of PTSB and thanks the Irish Government and the people of Ireland for their support.”

Austria’s fourth-largest bank by assets, which owns Irish mortgage start-up Moco, was hotly tipped by analysts and industry commentators from the moment PTSB put itself up for sale at the end of October.

While the agreed price is 1.7 per cent below where PTSB’s shares were trading early on Tuesday morning in Dublin before the announcement, and 9.5 per cent off their peak in early March, it marks a 26 per cent premium to where the stock was changing hands in late October, before PTSB was put on the market.

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Texan funds giant Lone Star and a consortium involving New York-based Centerbridge and San Francisco investment firm Sixth Street were the two other bidders in the mix at the end of the process.

The final stage of the process has played out against the backdrop of the Iran war, which has whipsawed global equity markets since late February.

The deal, subject to shareholder approval, will see the Government receive €931 million for its stake, which would bring the total cash recovery on PTSB’s €4 billion crisis-era bailout to about €3.73 billion.

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Irish taxpayers will end up recouping €30.7 billion from the three surviving Irish banks on a cash-in, cash-out basis, following their combined €29.3 billion in bailouts between 2009 and 2011.

A €2 billion surplus generated by Bank of Ireland has more than offset small shortfalls at the other two banks. The Government sold its final AIB shares last year, while the last Bank of Ireland shares were disposed in 2022.

The cash recovery from the sector includes money made from share sales in the banks, redemption of bailout bonds, interest, guarantee fees and dividends over the past decade and a half.