Sales at Corrib gas field drop as gas output declines

Corrib gas field operator Vermillion siad that sales have declined by 35.3 percent that it is focusing on future drilling and facility projects in the field.

The Canadian firm made the statement in its second quarterly report for 2019 as a combination of lower gas prices and reduced productivity resulted in sales dropping in comparison to last year.

Figures show that lower gas prices and a natural decline in available gas resulted in revenues declining to €222 million between January and June of this year.

The Vermilion report said that “for the remainder of 2019, we will continue to evaluate further optimisation opportunities as we progress through our first year as operator of the Corrib project”.

The report said that a natural decline in the gas resource at the Corrib field and minor unplanned downtime at the processing facility resulted in production at the field declining by 13 per cent. Gas prices were down 30 per cent year on year.

Vermilion said that “since we took over as operator of the Corrib Project late in 2018, operating costs have decreased 14 per cent over the comparative six-month period”.

In December last year, Vermilion increased its share in the gas field by 1.5 per cent to 20 per cent.

The Corrib field comprises of six offshore wells as well as a natural gas processing facility on land at Ballaghboy.

Last year the former operator of the field, Shell Ireland disposed of its shareholding in the project to the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in a strategic partnership with Vermilion.

The other partner in the project is Statoil which has a 36.5 per cent share.

Vermilion went to say that “given the significant level of investment in Corrib, and the resulting tax pools, we do not expect to incur any current income taxes in the Irish business unit for the foreseeable future”.