Evan Ferguson named in Ireland squad for Portugal and Hungary World Cup qualifiers

Ireland's Evan Ferguson is included in the squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers despite injury concerns. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Evan Ferguson has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.

Group F leaders Portugal come to the Aviva Stadium next Thursday before Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team travel to Budapest on November 16th to face a Hungary side that sits in the play-off spot, one point ahead of Ireland.

It is unclear whether Ferguson can shake off an ankle issue that has impacted his loan season at Roma. The 21-year-old was already struggling with the injury before being forced off seven minutes into the Serie A tie against Parma on last week following a tackle by Argentinian defender Lautaro Valentí.

Celtic’s in-form striker Johnny Kenny misses out with Adam Idah set to start if Ferguson is ruled out.

With Robbie Brady and Matt Doherty both injured, and Ryan Manning suspended for the Portugal game, the uncapped 26-year-old left back Kevin O’Toole is included among the 25-man squad. The American born O’Toole plays for New York City in the MLS.

Andrew Moran, another American-based player, returns to the panel after impressing for LAFC on a season long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. Moran and Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor Coventry, who are both former Ireland under -21 captains, are selected alongside Jayson Molumby as the West Brom player is also suspended for the Portugal game.

Will Smallbone, Jason Knight, Bosun Lawal and Sammie Szmodics are injured but Séámus Coleman is retained in the squad despite playing no minutes for Everton since the 1-0 defeat of Armenia on October 14th.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Portugal/Hungary

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton)*, Kevin O’Toole (New York City)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)*, Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Andrew Moran (LAFC)

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City FC), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir)

*Suspended for the first match against Portugal.

Fixtures – FIFA World Cup 26 Qualifying

13/11 - Republic of Ireland v Portugal, Aviva Stadium. 7.45pm

16/11 - Hungary v Republic of Ireland, Puskas Arena, 2pm (Irish Time) .