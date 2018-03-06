Panda Power moves into consumer gas market

Panda Power, the waste and energy provider, has moved into the gas market, becoming one of Ireland’s only utilities providers to offer waste, electricity and gas services to consumers. Customers will now be able to lock into discounts of as much as 22 per cent for selecting almost all of their utilities with the company.

On Tuesday, the company, which is owned by the Irish owned Beauparc Utility Group, said it had received regulatory clearance to provide gas to consumers and approval to commence operations.

The expansion comes with new offers for gas customers; Panda Power said Panda Power, Panda and Greenstar customers will be able to avail of a 22 per cent discount on the new standard rate, if they also get electricity with Panda Power, while they will also be entitled to an additional discount of 22 per cent on their waste accounts. Panda Power gas accounts will have a standard standing charge of €82 a year, and a unit charge of € 0.0512.

The arrival of Panda Power brings to eight gas providers in Ireland, but despite the tight competition, prices have been rising. Last year for example, SSE Airtricity, Flogas and Bord Gáis Energy all increased their gas prices.

Brendan Traynor, managing director, Panda Power said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring a new, integrated offer to the market and give consumers even more choice. Consumers expect to be able to bundle their household utilities these days to help save them time and money.”

Panda Power entered the electricity market in 2015 and today employs 50 people.It is part of the Beauparc Utility Group, a 100 per cent Irish owned business with its origins in Beauparc, Co. Meath. Beauparc, founded and led by Eamon Waters, employs over 1,600 people, and its businesses include Panda, Greenstar, WSR, A1 Skips, New Earth Solutions, OZO, Mahons, Spanners and Bioverda.