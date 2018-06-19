ESB promotes two from within to executive team

ESB has made two executive appointments, promoting Geraldine Heavey to the position of executive director of enterprise services and Nicholas Tarrant as executive director of engineering and major products.

Both Ms Heavey and Mr Tarrant will start with immediate effect, the utility said Tuesday.

Geraldine Heavey has been appointed executive director of enterprise services.

Ms Heavey, an accountant, has held a number of senior roles across the ESB group including as a finance controller of the company’s consumer division and more recently as group finance and commercial manager. She holds a masters degree in business administration (MBA) from Dublin City University.

Nicholas Tarrant has been appointed executive director of engineering and major products.

Mr Tarrant joined the group in 1993 and has also held senior roles including that of generation manager with responsibility for ESB’s 4,800 megawatt portfolio. A chartered engineer, he recently held the position of managing director of the group’s Northern Ireland electricity networks. Mr Tarrant holds a MSC (Management) from Trinity College, Dublin.

Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive, said: “I am delighted to announce these new appointments and I welcome Geraldine and Nicholas onto our executive team, both of whom are very experienced and valued members of ESB’s management team.”