Plans for residential scheme on Terenure College lands gets approval

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has granted planning permission for a 284 residential-unit scheme on lands at Terenure College.

In granting planning permission to Lioncor subsidiary, 1 Cellbridge West Land Ltd, for the large scale residential development (LRD), the planning commission has overturned decision to refuse permission by Dublin City Council issued earlier this year.

The scheme for Fortfield Rd, Terenure, D6 comprises 265 apartments and 19 four-bed houses with the apartments located across four blocks with one block rising to six storeys.

In the one reason for refusal linked to transport issues, the council found that the proposed car parking provision was considered inadequate to serve the needs of future residents of the development.

the Lioncor subsidiary appealed and the planning commission inspector in the case recommended a refusal on two other grounds including flood risk.

In granting planning permission, ACP did not accept the inspector’s recommendation to refuse and has concluded that the scheme “would constitute an acceptable scale and density of development at this location and would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity”.

The planning commission also concluded that the scheme “would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height, and quantum of development, as well as in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience, and would not have any significant adverse effects on biodiversity or water quality”.

The 4.6-hectare (11.5-acre_ proposed development site is located on the northwest corner of the grounds of Terenure College Senior school and the main part of the site is an open field that was formerly used as playing pitches associated with the now closed junior school.

The current scheme is ‘build to sell’ compared to the ‘build to rent’ 364-unit scheme and 21 houses that were refused planning permission two years ago by An Bord Pleanála.

The council received 86 third-party submissions with the bulk of submissions from local residents opposed to the scheme.

However, in a letter lodged with the application, the provincial of the Irish Province of Carmelites, Fr Simon Nolan, said that “the college board of management and the Carmelite Order recognises the enormous benefit that this proposed development has for the school and the order”.

“It will allow for a capital injection into Terenure College and secure the College’s future viability as a secondary school as well as benefit the ongoing work and ministry of the Carmelite Order in Ireland, Zimbabwe, and other parts of the world,” he said.