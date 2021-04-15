Property prices up by 3% across State, by 1.2% in Dublin

Residential property prices rose 3 per cent in the Republic in the year to February, with homes outside of Dublin rising at a higher rate.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show prices in the capital increased 1.2 per cent to the end of February, while prices outside Dublin were 4.7 per cent higher.

In Dublin, house prices jumped 1.2 per cent while the cost of apartments rose by 0.9 per cent.

The highest house price growth in the capital was in south Dublin, where costs increased 2.8 per cent. Fingal recorded a 1.2 per cent decline in property prices for the same period

Outside of the capital, house prices increased 4.3 per cent while apartment prices were up 9.6 per cent.

The largest rise in house prices was in the south east, at 6.6 per cent. At the other end of the scale, prices declined 0.8 per cent in the Border region.

Prices across the Republic have increased by 88.5 per cent from their low point in early 2013. Property prices are up 95.3 per cent from their February 2012 low in Dublin and re 89.8 per cent higher than at the trough in May 2013 for houses outside Dublin.

Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody said solid demand and record low supply are continuing to contribute to upward pressure on house prices.

“February was a relatively strong month for transactions, with filings up by 12 per cent year-on-year. This leaves total transactions in the three months to February down by just 2 per cent year-on-year, which, in the context of a hard lockdown for most of that period, is a positive result. Moreover, household transactions grew by 6 per cent year-on-year. in the latest three month period,” he said.

Working from home

Mr O’Leary also suggested the rise in people working from home due to the Covid crisis could be a factor in the increase in prices outside Dublin.

“The pandemic has clearly brought about a dramatic shift in the way we live and work, with Ireland seeing the largest increase in people at home and largest decrease in people in workplaces in Europe according to the latest Google data. This shift will continue to have profound implications beyond the pandemic for housing, transport and the labour market,” he said.

Residential property prices are still 15.5 per cent lower than at their highest level in 2007.

In Dublin, prices remain 21.2 per cent off their February 2007 peak. Outside the capital, prices are 17.5 per cent lower than their May 2007 high.