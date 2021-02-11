PayPal says Irish online consumers still favour international sites

Irish consumers are still turning to overseas retailers when it comes to online shopping, driven by price, choice and availability of goods, according to PayPal.

Despite a push to “shop local” and support Irish businesses struggling under pandemic restrictions, PayPal’s research found 88 per cent of those who were spending money online were buying from international sites.

Almost 80 per cent of those shoppers were spending with UK retailers, with 43 per cent going to European-based sites, and 38 per cent buying from sites in China.

More than a fifth chose to spend money with US sites, with many shoppers spreading their international purchases across different markets.

That trend looks set to continue, with more than half of those surveyed saying they planned to buy more products from international retailers over the next year. However, it is not yet clear how the realities of Brexit will affect those plans, with sales likely to be hit by the restriction of some virtual address services.

The average amount spent with overseas retailers was €385 in the past year, compared with €357 spent online with Irish-based websites.

Faster delivery and supporting local businesses were the main drivers of spending with Irish sites.

“As a result of the pandemic and recurring lockdowns, it is no longer just important but absolutely necessary that Irish businesses provide a digital offering. Of course, they shouldn’t look at this as a short-term investment because the growing dominance of online shopping won’t ease – even when restrictions do,” said Joachim Goyvaerts, director of Benelux and Ireland for PayPal.