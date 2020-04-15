Job vacancies fall by a third and card spending on track to drop by 40% – research

Job vacancies in the Republic have fallen by a third as coronavirus-hit businesses scale back recruitment, a study by the Central Bank and recruitment website Indeed has shown.

Separate research also shows a massive reduction in spending and ATM withdrawals in late March and early April on foot of tougher social distancing rules and retail closures.

If the current level of spending and ATM withdrawals were to continue for the remainder of April 2020, it is estimated that overall card spending and cash withdrawals would be €2.6 billion (or 40 per cent) lower than in comparison with April 2019, it said.

Utilising data from the Indeed website, the Central Bank’s job vacancy study assessed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the labour market here and elsewhere, and which sectors were most affected.

It found that jobs postings on the site – as of April 3rd this month – were almost a third below those observed in previous years.

Job opportunities were “falling fastest” in occupations that were directly exposed to the current restrictive measures, such as beauty and wellness (down 80 per cent) and hospitality and tourism (down 76 per cent).

Countries with a higher share of employment in these occupations – such as the Republic and the UK – have seen some of the largest declines in online job postings on Indeed, the study said.

It found that job postings have generally fallen by 30- 40 per cent in countries with a higher proportion of employment in occupations with “lower work-from-home potential”.

These included the Republic, the UK, Portugal, Spain, Canada and Australia - where the percentage of employment in lower work-from-home occupations ranges from 50- 60 per cent, it said.

“Job postings have fallen everywhere, however our research shows that not all countries or industries are equally affected,” Pawel Adrjan, economist with Indeed, said.

Spending on cards

A separate paper research paper from the Central Bank found spending activity on cards initially increased by 790,000 additional transactions, or 22 per cent, compared to the previous 11 days, in early part of March when the virus first hit these shores.

At the time supermarkets reported bulk buying on foot of the Government’s initial moves to restrict movement.

However, the research found the value of both card spending and ATM withdrawals declined rapidly from the middle of the month when the first spike in cases of the virus began to be reported.

By the time the stay-at-home order was announced by the Government on March 27th, the value of card spending had already declined by over one fifth since the first week of March, while the value of ATM withdrawals was down over 40 per cent.

This pattern has continued into April.