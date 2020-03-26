Isme may tell members to ignore State’s ‘tone deaf’ wage scheme

An employers’ group says it may advise its members to ignore the State’s scheme to cover 70 per cent of laid off workers wages, unless problems with emergency legislation being debated in the Oireachtas on Thursday are fixed.

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme), which represents about 10,500 employers, has described parts of the emergency legislation as “tone deaf” to the concerns of business.

The Government has promised to refund employers up to 70 per cent of wages of staff in companies hit by the Covid crisis until the end of May under a wage subsidy scheme, provided the staff are kept on the books and not let go.

However, there are several conditions attached to the scheme that employers say could wrap them up in red tape.

One is that employers who avail of it will have their names published by Revenue. Isme strongly objected to this condition and raised its concerns with the Department of Business and Department of Finance on Wednesday night.

“Publication by Revenue is something that is usually reserved for tax defaulters,” Neil McDonnell, Isme’s chief executive, told The Irish Times on Thursday.

“The ostensible objective of the scheme is to get employers to continue to pay workers. But the notion of publication sends the wrong message. It is treating companies in a crisis as if they were tax defaulters. It is tone deaf.”

Another major issue employers have with the proposals is that industry groups are unsure how much financial difficulty a business needs to be in to avail of the supports.

Declaration

In the current proposals, employers must sign a declaration to say they are “unable” to pay the full salaries at this time. Mr McDonnell warned that this may mean companies effectively admitting they are insolvent but continuing to trade, which could expose them to legal difficulty as this is normally barred.

“Are you expected to have exhausted all of your working capital first before you sign up?” said Mr McDonnell.

The 70 per cent subsidy scheme is capped at €410 per employee per week and employers are allowed to top up the wages. However, the top ups are not tax deductible, which Isme has also raised concerns over.

It is believed that the Law Society’s employment committee is meeting on Thursday to discuss some of the problems with the Bill.

Employment lawyer Richard Grogan also told RTÉ’s Seán O’Rourke show earlier that he would advise employers not to sign up to the scheme as it currently stands due to its problems.

Mr McDonnell said he is hoping that some of the concerns could be addressed in amendments to the Bill at committee stage tonight. Fianna Fail’s finance spokesman, Michael McGrath, tweeted earlier that he intends to raise the publication issue at committee stage.

Mr McDonnell said he would also not be able to advise his members to avail of the wage subsidy scheme unless concerns are assuaged.

“To me it is a slam dunk,” said Mr McDonnell. “If it goes through as is, it might be easier for employers to avoid the scheme and tell staff to avail instead of the Covid payment (fast-tracked social welfare payments for affected workers).”