Irish exports hit record €15.7bn in March as demand for medicines surges

Irish exports jumped to a record €15.7 billion in March as demand for medicines and other treatments connected with the pandemic surged.

The latest trade figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show goods exports rose by €4.3 billion or 38 per cent in the space of one month in March.

The increase was driven by exports of medical and pharmaceutical products, which rose by 60 per cent to €5.8 billion, and by exports of organic chemicals, which increased by 121 per cent to €4.3 billion.

Pharma companies here have been ramping up production to meet soaring demand for medicines connected with the treatment of Covid-19.

Seasonally adjusted goods imports, meanwhile, fell by per cent by 21 per cent to €6.7 billlion. This included a 54 per cent fall in imports of “other transport equipment”, which includes aircraft.

The jump in exports combined with the decline in import resulted in a record headline trade surplus of nearly €9 billion for March, a jump of 215 per cent on the previous month.

The EU accounted for just over €6 billion or 37 per cent of total goods exports in March, up 37 per cent, of which €1.9 billion went to Germany and €1.4 billion went to Belgium.

Antwerp is one of the largest global drug redistribution hubs and receives most of the State’s pharma exports that are not destined for the US.

The US was the single largest export destination, accounting for €5.3 billion or 33 per cent of total exports in March.