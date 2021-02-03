Green Minister objects to DAA plan to lift restrictions on €320m runway

A Green Party Government Minister has emerged as one of those opposing DAA plans to lift planning restrictions on its new €320 million runway at Dublin Airport.

In an objection to the airport operator’s plan to lift restrictions on the runway, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Dublin West TD, Roderic O’Gorman has described as “unacceptable” the noise levels that local residents will be faced with if the planning restrictions are lifted.

The runway is due to become operational next year and DAA is seeking amendments to the original 2007 planning permission that will be allow it to be used between 6am and midnight. DAA also wants a noise quota system to dictate the number of night-time flights at the airport.

However, in his eight-page submission made with Green Party colleagues, Cllr Pamela Conroy and Cllr Daniel Whooley, Minister O’Gorman states that if the current restrictions are changed, “then those living in this area will not benefit from a reduction in noise levels when the north runway is opened”.

Minister O’Gorman states that “instead, the level of noise that they are experiencing will remain the same and they will experience new night noise.” He adds: “This is unacceptable.”

The objection states that the best way to mitigate any noise from the new runway “is to leave the planning conditions as they are and refuse this application”.

In relation to DAA’s proposed noise quota system, Minister O’Gorman states that “rejecting this proposal and maintaining the current restrictions is what residents prefer and standard among similar airport”.

250 submissions

The closing date for submissions was February 1st. A spokesman for Fingal County Council said on Tuesday that some 250 submissions have been received, although the total is not a final figure as council staff continued to validate submissions.

Scores of north Dublin residents are objecting to DAA’s proposals and the impact the noise from night-time flights will have on their residential amenity.

However, the airline industry has thrown its weight in support of the plans with 15 carriers including Dublin airport’s two main customers, Ryanair and Aer Lingus offering their support. FedEx said meanwhile that all night-time cargo flights should be exempt from any restrictions.

IDA Ireland and Ibec have also voiced their support for the lifting of the restrictions, while Dublin Chamber said that the current restrictions “will inhibit growth and damage the airport’s competitive reputation”.

A decision is due on the application next month.