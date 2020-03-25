German economy could contract by 5%-20% this year depending on shutdown
Ifo economist says he expects severe recession in Europe’s largest economy
German chancellor Angela Merkel meets with economic and labor unions leaders at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Photogrpah: Hayoung Jeon / Getty Images)
The German economy could contract by between 5 per cent and 20 per cent this year depending on the length of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday.
He said he expected there to be a severe recession in Europe’s largest economy that would last for at least two quarters.