Business groups give cautious welcome to new but ‘complex’ Brexit deal

Business groups have given a cautious welcome to the new Brexit deal but remain concerned about the proposed arrangements, which they described as complex.

Employers’ group Ibec said it was encouraged by the new withdrawal deal, which if ratified, would avoid a damaging no-deal cliff edge.

However, it said given the complexity of the new arrangements, it needed more time to examine the proposals in detail.

Speaking at a Brexit conference in Dublin, Angela McGowan, director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Northern Ireland, and several other speakers highlighted the problematic nature of the proposed arrangements for the North, which would leave businesses there having to claim back tariff differentials depending on whether incoming goods were sold in the UK or sold on into the EU.

This would place an additional onus on many small and cash-strapped businesses, they said.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions noted the deal appeared “a slightly lesser version” of the original withdrawal agreement with a new mechanism to replace the Northern Ireland backstop.

“It seems to suggest that a hard border on the island of Ireland will be avoided by Northern Ireland essentially operating to the EU customs union and aligned significantly with the EU single market,” it said.

In general business leaders in the North said the prospect of any deal was a welcome breakthrough from the gloomy cloud of Brexit uncertainty which has stifled growth, sunk investment projects and led to a slump in export orders.

But there was also an air of wariness about what the deal might actually mean on the ground for the North which meant many business groups and farming bodies were reluctant to publicly comment on whether they believe it will be good for Northern Ireland or not in the long run.

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of the industry group Manufacturing NI, said it had given a “guarded welcome” to the new Brexit agreement which he said removed the “risk of a catastrophic no deal and set a new floor below which NI could not fall”.

Ann McGregor, chief executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said:”The business community in Northern Ireland has always been clear that a deal in the Brexit negotiations is critical.

Roger Pollen, head of external affairs with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Northern Ireland, said the business community recognises that not everybody is on board with the latest arrangements.

The FSB, which has around 6,000 members in the North, has consistently stressed that for the majority of businesses in Northern Ireland - and 99 per cent of firms are SMEs - a no deal Brexit would be “deeply disruptive”.

The Belfast Chamber, whose chief executive is Simon Hamilton a former DUP economy minister, said: “Belfast Chamber members have been consistently clear in their desire to avoid the UK exiting the European Union without a deal. Our members have expressed huge concerns that a no deal outcome would have a hugely negative impact on our economy.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said its members, who are part of an industry that supports 60,000 jobs in the North, would need to consider the full details of the deal but in the meantime had given it a “cautious welcome”.