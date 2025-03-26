Anger in Northern Ireland at welfare cuts to balance budget books

Northern Ireland First Minister, Michelle O'Neill accused the UK government of 'choosing weapons of war over people and public services'. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/PA Wire

Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill has accused the UK government of “choosing weapons of war over people and public services” following a £2.2 billion (€2.6 billion) arms investment amid sweeping welfare cuts.

UK chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the move before Parliament on Wednesday, a week after it emerged that more stringent criteria for a disability benefit was to be introduced to making savings.

Known as the personal independence payment, Northern Ireland has the highest number of people per head of population in receipt of the payment, at just under 218,000 claimants.

A freeze on the incapacity element of a separate Universal Credit benefit – it will be set at £97 a week for the next five years – for existing claimants was also announced on Wednesday.

The vast majority of families impacted financially are estimated to have someone with a disability in the household.

Stormont’s Finance Minister John O’Dowd said the UK government had put public services to “the bottom of the pile” of priorities.

Ms O’Neill said there was “nothing” in the statement for those living in the North.

The additional £2.2 billion spend pledged to the UK ministry of defence over the next financial year was part of a “macho agenda of militarisation”, she added.

“The British government has made clear that it has no regard for ordinary workers and families or for public services here,” Ms O’Neill said. “It has made the wrong choices, focusing on a militarised budget and increasing weapons of war.

“We need to invest in public services, protect those in need, and improve daily life for workers, families and communities.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson was also scathing of the welfare cuts and said the Labour Party led government had “failed to provide a clear vision for economic growth”.

“Rather than admit its mistakes and change course, the government has chosen to make others pay for its failings,” he said. “It is disgraceful that, instead of taking responsibility, Labour is targeting welfare recipients and pensioners to foot the bill for its ill-conceived policies.”

However, Mr Wilson welcomed the increase in defence spending.

“The DUP has long advocated for greater investment in defence, given the significant threats facing both the UK and the wider world,” he said.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said that that those receiving welfare support should not have to bear the brunt of the UK government’s cuts to balance its books.

“Those with disabilities and mental health problems are fearful about what the next few years will bring for them and their families as they face cuts to their income at a time when many are already struggling to get by,” she said.

“At a time when we see obscene wealth concentrated in the hands of so few and while large corporations underpay tax, this feels to so many like a massively poor choice.

“These decisions will cause particular concern in Northern Ireland where we have higher numbers of people relying on welfare support. The reasons for this are complex – but not helped by the decline in our public services and standards of living in recent years.

“Getting more people into work is a laudable aim but needs a focus on public services and creating opportunity without removing the safety net that allows millions to live with dignity.”

The SDLP is the Opposition party at Stormont and Ms Hanna said Executive ministers “cannot wash their hands of this situation”, calling on them to “put mitigations in place”.

“Ministers must do everything they can while we all work to press the UK government to change tact,” she added.

Stormont’s Department for the Communities is responsible for social welfare payments and last week its minister Gordon Lyons insisted they could not afford the estimated £150m required to mitigate against the proposed benefits cuts in Northern Ireland.