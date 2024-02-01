Euro zone inflation slows less than expected, clouding ECB cuts decision

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde has opened the door to interest rate cuts later this year. Photograph: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Euro-zone inflation eased less than anticipated at the start of the year – testing investor expectations that the European Central Bank will begin lowering interest rates as soon as the spring.

After a pickup in December driven by base effects, consumer prices rose 2.8 per cent from a year ago in January, Eurostat said on Thursday. That’s above the 2.7 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Core inflation, which omits volatile components such as food and energy, also abated less than envisaged, to 3.3 per cent.

The market reaction to the release was muted. Traders are pricing almost six quarter-point rate cuts this year and see a near 90 per cent chance of the first coming by April. German two-year bonds – among the most sensitive to changes in monetary policy – held losses, with the yield trading five basis points higher at 2.47 per cent.

After an unprecedented barrage of rate hikes between July 2022 and September 2023, the ECB has opened the door to loosening monetary policy this year. Officials, though, are wary of providing clear guidance on timing before they’re sure price growth is firmly on its way back to the 2 per cent target.

President Christine Lagarde said last week that the Governing Council wants to be “further along the disinflation process to be sufficiently confident.” This week, she signalled that a move before June’s meeting is unlikely by describing eagerly awaited wage data due just before that as “critically important.”

In the US, the Federal Reserve has also sought to temper easing expectations, with Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday pouring cold water on talk of a March cut.

Some of Lagarde’s hawkish colleagues are inclined to be similarly patient, though others are pushing for cuts sooner rather than later – particularly in light of the euro zone’s struggling economy, which data this week showed just escaped a recession again.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has said borrowing costs will be reduced this year and “everything will be open at our next meetings.”

The ECB predicts more disinflation this year, but at a much slower pace than in 2023, when price gains plummeted to as low as 2.4 per cent in November. It still only expects to reach its goal in 2025.

Economists’ projections differ widely – underscoring uncertainty from geopolitics tensions to armed conflicts and elections. But they see rates being cut later than markets, in June.

The inflation picture is also divergent among the euro area’s biggest members, cooling last month in Germany and France but accelerating in Italy and Spain. – Bloomberg